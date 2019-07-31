Man who faked being a DEA agent gets 10 years in prison

Nation

Man who faked being a DEA agent gets 10 years in prison

byAssociated Press31 July 2019 09:19-04:00

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A man who prosecutors say faked being a law officer and stole more than $300,000 from immigrants in Texas and Illinois who were seeking legal status has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

Modesto Gonzalez III was sentenced Tuesday. Prosecutors say Gonzalez impersonated a Drug Enforcement Agent and told immigrants in the Austin and Chicago areas that they would be deported if they didn’t pay him thousands of dollars apiece. Prosecutors say he later demanded that the immigrants pay him taxes.

Prosecutors say the 47-year-old Caldwell County man must repay the victims.

Gonzalez pleaded guilty in March to wire fraud and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Gonzalez has three prior convictions for impersonating a law officer and impersonation-based theft.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.