Nation

Man who allegedly threatened abortion clinic held

byAssociated Press20 August 2019 21:52-04:00

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man accused of posting messages on social media that threatened a deadly attack on an abortion clinic has been ordered held in custody.

A federal judge on Tuesday said the conflicting personas of Farhan Sheikh suggest he might be unstable.

A complaint unsealed Monday said Sheikh wrote on his iFunny page last week that he’d “slaughter and murder any doctor, patient, or visitor” he saw at the clinic. The filing doesn’t identify the clinic.

In seeking Sheikh’s retention, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jordan Matthews said iFunny had actually removed the threat, prompting Sheikh to post it again. Defense attorney Amanda Penabad asked the judge to release Sheikh to his father’s custody with a restriction on social media use.

The 19-year-old Sheikh is charged with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce.

