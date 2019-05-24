Man who abducted girl, killed her parents to be sentenced

byAssociated Press24 May 2019 07:53-04:00

BARRON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin man who admitted kidnapping a 13-year-old girl after killing her parents is due to be sentenced.

Twenty-one-year-old Jake Patterson is facing life in prison when he’s sentenced Friday in Barron County Circuit Court. He admitted kidnapping Jayme Closs and killing her parents, James and Denise Closs, on Oct. 15 at the family’s home near Barron, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northeast of Minneapolis.

Jayme escaped in January after 88 days in Patterson’s cabin near the small, isolated town of Gordon, some 60 miles (97 kilometers) from her home. Patterson told authorities he decided Jayme “was the girl he was going to take” after he saw her getting on a school bus near her home.

Patterson earlier pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and kidnapping.

