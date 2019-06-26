Man reunited with lost class ring more than 50 years later

by – 26 June 2019 14:51-04:00

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — A man has been reunited with the Auburn University class ring he lost most than 50 years ago.

The Dothan Eagle reports 74-year-old Victor Voss got his ring back Monday. Voss says he was wearing the ring over his gloves on a cold day in 1966 because it was too large for his finger. He took the gloves off in a parking lot and the ring went flying.

Jimmy Kilgore says his father discovered the ring years ago but was unable to find the owner at the time. Kilgore says he recently had a dream about the ring, found it in a box and tracked down Voss, whose name was engraved inside the band.

Voss says the ring is still too large, so he might not wear it on his hand again.

