Man pleads not guilty to 4 Los Angeles murders

byAssociated Press29 July 2019 23:13-04:00

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles man charged with killing four people, including his father, in a shooting rampage has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Gerry Dean Zaragoza also entered pleas to attempted murder and robbery Monday. He could face the death penalty if convicted.

Prosecutors say Zaragoza wounded his mother and killed his father and brother in their Canoga Park home on Friday, then killed a woman he knew and wounded another man at a gas station. They say he then tried to rob someone at a Bank of America ATM before shooting a stranger in the head on a bus in Lake Balboa, killing him.

Authorities haven’t identified a motive for the killings.

However, an acquaintance of Zaragoza’s father says the man had confided his 26-year-old son had a drug problem.

