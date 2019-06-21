Man pleads guilty to fatally stabbing runner in Washington

Nation

Man pleads guilty to fatally stabbing runner in Washington

byAssociated Press21 June 2019 15:24-04:00

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a man has pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing a runner near her apartment in the nation’s capital.

Anthony Crawford pleaded guilty Friday to a first-degree murder charge in connection with the September 2018 death of 35-year-old Wendy Karina Martinez .

Prosecutors say the 23-year-old stole a kitchen knife from a grocery store and then attacked Martinez while she was running in the Logan Circle neighborhood.

Investigators said the recently engaged runner was stabbed six times in the head and neck, and once in the back.

Police have said the attack appeared to be random. Court records show Crawford has a history of mental illness and drug use.

As part of a plea deal, Crawford is expected to be sentenced to 30 years in prison in September.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.