Man missing after boats collide on eastern Missouri river

byAssociated Press28 May 2019 07:52-04:00

OLD MONROE, Mo. (AP) — Search crews are looking for an eastern Missouri man after two boats collided on a river in eastern Missouri.

The accident happened around 7 p.m. Monday on the Cuivre River near Old Monroe, about 40 miles north of St. Louis. The search was suspended around 1 a.m. Tuesday but was starting again after sunrise.

Fire officials say four men were on the river in two boats when the collision occurred. One of the men was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Two others were unhurt.

The missing man is described as a 20-year-old from Moscow Mills, Missouri.

