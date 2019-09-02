Man killed in shootout with New York City police

byAssociated Press2 September 2019 07:02-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say a man was killed in a shootout with officers in Brooklyn.

NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said at a news conference that three officers in a patrol car early Monday saw a masked man, who fled when they tried to speak to him.

The masked man fired “numerous rounds” at the pursuing police car and then exchanged gunfire with one officer who had exited the car beforehand. The man fled, but police received a report 30 minutes later about a man trying to break into a nearby backyard.

In the backyard, six more officers exchanged gunfire with the man, who was taken into custody and pronounced dead at a hospital. The man’s identity hasn’t been released.

Monahan says the officers were “OK.”

