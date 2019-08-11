Man kidnapped as baby reunites with rescuing FBI agent

Nation

Man kidnapped as baby reunites with rescuing FBI agent

by – 11 August 2019 16:58-04:00

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — An FBI agent who helped rescue a baby kidnapped from a Washington state hospital in 1997 got quite the surprise at his retirement party.

The now-grown Stewart Rembert came to wish Troy Sowers well.

The News Tribune reports Sowers retired Friday as a special agent in charge of an FBI field office in Knoxville, Tennessee. He says seeing Rembert, who’s in the Marines, was a great way to leave the agency.

The infant Rembert was taken from his mother’s hospital room in Lakewood, Washington. The ensuing investigation led to a trash bin, where Rembert was found in a box.

A woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison for kidnapping.

Rembert says he was game when a Sowers’ colleague asked him to attend Sowers’ party. He called meeting Sowers a privilege.

___

Information from: The News Tribune, http://www.thenewstribune.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.