Man indicted in death of Texas baby left in hot day care bus

byAssociated Press23 July 2019 11:45-04:00

HOUSTON (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a former bus driver for the death last year of a 3-year-old boy who was found in a hot van outside a Houston day care.

Maurice Mitchell was arrested Tuesday after being indicted last week on a charge of injury to a child by recklessly causing serious bodily injury or death.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office says Raymond Pryer Jr. died July 19, 2018, after being left in a bus for more than three hours following a field trip. Authorities say the van’s interior temperature climbed to 113 degrees (45 Celsius).

Prosecutors allege the 62-year-old Mitchell disengaged a passenger safety alarm, used to ensure young passengers weren’t left behind, without first performing a visual inspection.

Court records didn’t list an attorney for Mitchell.

