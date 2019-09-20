Man hurt in bar fight with off-duty officers awarded $1.25M

by – 20 September 2019 10:35-04:00

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A jury has awarded an Air Force veteran nearly $1.25 million in damages related to

The Indianapolis Star reports Wednesday’s verdict stemmed from a federal lawsuit by Bradford Bohanon against the officers and the city. The jury blamed city policies for the officers’ actions.

The mayor’s office says it’s prioritizing transparency and accountability by police.

In the criminal case, John Serban and Michael Reiger were acquitted in 2016 of battery. Bohanon argued with a bartender over his tab, and when Serban told him to leave, Bohanon grabbed the officer’s badge and threw it. The fight moved outside.

The officers’ attorneys argued they acted in self-defense. The police department says Serban eventually resigned and Reiger’s employment was terminated.

