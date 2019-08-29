Man guilty of murder after alleged rape victim dies in crash

by – 29 August 2019 13:26-04:00

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A 35-year-old Kansas man has been convicted of murder after a woman died in a traffic crash while fleeing from an alleged rape.

A Wyandotte County jury on Wednesday found Orlando Taylor guilty of first-degree murder in the August 2017 death of 39-year-old Shannon Keithley of Kansas City, Kansas.

Investigators say Keithley died when the car she was driving hit a concrete pillar near her home while she was calling 911.

Officers arrested Taylor after finding him hiding under the deck of Keithley’s house.

A knife was found in the driveway.

The Kansas City Star reports that after Taylor was initially charged with burglary and rape, Keithley’s family and friends pushed prosecutors to charge him with murder as well.

