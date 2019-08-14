Man fatally shot by Joplin police after confrontation

by – 14 August 2019 09:05-04:00

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — Joplin, Missouri, police say an officer shot and killed a man who they say fought with officers.

The department said in a statement the officers were responding to a report of suspicious person Tuesday night when the man became combative.

The man’s name has not been released.

The Joplin Globe reports the statement says officers used Tasers on the man, which were ineffective. During the confrontation, an officer fired at the suspect, who was pronounced dead at a Joplin hospital.

Following department policy, the officers involved are on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

