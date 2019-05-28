Man drowns in Oklahoma lake in rescue of girl who survived

Nation

Man drowns in Oklahoma lake in rescue of girl who survived

byAssociated Press28 May 2019 11:10-04:00

VERDEN, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 34-year-old man has drowned in a southwestern Oklahoma lake while helping to save a girl who survived.

Troopers say the body of Zachary A. Tryon of Chickasha was recovered at 8:18 p.m. Monday from Lake Chickasha, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City.

The patrol says Tryon was on a boat with two other men when they noticed a girl struggling in the water nearby. All three men jumped into the water to help and the other two men eventually returned the girl safely to shore. But troopers say Tryon disappeared beneath the surface Monday evening and didn’t resurface.

The patrol says his body was recovered in about 8 feet of water. Troopers say he wasn’t wearing a life vest.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.