Man drowns in Oklahoma lake in rescue of girl who survived

(AP) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 34-year-old man has drowned in a southwestern Oklahoma lake while helping to save a girl who survived.

Troopers say the body of Zachary A. Tryon of Chickasha was recovered at 8:18 p.m. Monday from Lake Chickasha, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City.

The patrol says Tryon was on a boat with two other men when they noticed a girl struggling in the water nearby. All three men jumped into the water to help and the other two men eventually returned the girl safely to shore. But troopers say Tryon disappeared beneath the surface Monday evening and didn’t resurface.

The patrol says his body was recovered in about 8 feet of water. Troopers say he wasn’t wearing a life vest.