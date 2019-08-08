Man dies in Tennessee after confrontation with deputies

Nation

Man dies in Tennessee after confrontation with deputies

byAssociated Press8 August 2019 19:58-04:00

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee authorities say a man has died after displaying a gun while deputies were trying to take him into custody on outstanding arrest warrants.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says it is investigating the man’s death Thursday in Sevier County. The TBI said in a news release that deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office went to the location in the Seymour community to try to arrest the man. He was identified as 42-year-old Norman Lowell Vandergriff of Knoxville.

The release said the man reportedly wouldn’t comply with verbal commands, began resisting and displayed a gun, resulting in deputies firing shots at a vehicle the man was in. The agency said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.