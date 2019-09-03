Man dies following police confrontation in suburban Denver

by – 3 September 2019 13:36-04:00

DENVER (AP) — An investigation is underway after a man died following a confrontation with police in suburban Denver.

The Denver Post reports Aurora police received a call about a suspicious person wearing a ski mask and waving his arms as he walked down a street Aug. 24. Officers say the man, 23-year-old Elijah McClain, refused to stop and fought back when they tried to take him into custody.

Paramedics gave McClain a medication to calm him down, and he suffered cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital. His family says he was declared brain dead and was taken off life support Friday.

Police have declined to say what medication McClain was given.

Three officers have been placed on paid administrative leave while the confrontation is being investigated.

