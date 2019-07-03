Man dead following police standoff in Eagan

byAssociated Press3 July 2019 07:12-04:00

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — A man suspected of assaulting a woman has been fatally shot following a standoff with police in Eagan.

Authorities say the man was armed and fled on foot after assaulting the woman in a car about 6 p.m. Tuesday. Officers tracked him down in a commercial area near Highway 13 and Seneca Road. Eagan police spokesman Aaron Machtemes says officers tried to negotiate with the man.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots about 11 p.m. The man was later pronounced dead at Regions Hospital.

Police plan to hold a news conference Wednesday morning.

