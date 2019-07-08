Man critically injured after being shot by police in NYC

Nation

Man critically injured after being shot by police in NYC

byAssociated Press7 July 2019 21:11-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a man has been hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in the chest by an officer in the Bronx.

New York City Police say officers had been responding to a report of a man with a gun Sunday afternoon when the shooting occurred. The man was taken to Lincoln Hospital.

Two officers were taken to a hospital for treatment of ringing in their ears.

No details of the incident were immediately released.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.