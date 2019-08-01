Man convicted in deadly wrong-way crash seeks new trial

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man convicted of murder in the deaths of five teenagers killed on an interstate highway in a wrong-way crash is seeking a new trial.

Attorneys for Steven Bourgoin acknowledged he caused the October 2016 crash but said he was insane at the time. WCAX-TV reports the defense says prosecutors provided little to no direct evidence about Bourgoin’s mental state the night of the fatal crash.

Bourgoin was convicted in May.

The defense notes Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George’s recent decision to dismiss charges in three other cases involving the insanity defense. They say her comments in those cases cast doubts about the credibility of some mental health experts.

George refutes the defense’s arguments.

