Man arrested in Washington mobile home fire that killed 4

(AP) — Police have arrested a man suspected in a mobile home fire that killed four people in Washington state.

Matthew Timothy Wetherington was booked into jail Saturday night on suspicion of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of arson.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the 34-year-old has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

The bodies were found inside a trailer at a mobile home park in Port Angeles, a coastal gateway to Olympic National Park, but they haven’t been identified yet.

Four family members lived in the trailer and haven’t been seen since the fire early Saturday: 34-year-old Valerie Kambeitz and three young children.

Port Angeles Deputy Police Chief Jason Viada says investigators believe Wetherington also lived in the trailer and was married to Kambeitz.

This story has been corrected to show that the suspect has been booked into jail but hasn’t been charged with murder.