Man charged with drunken driving twice within hours

byAssociated Press12 August 2019 13:26-04:00

BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has been charged with driving drunk twice within a few hours.

State police say they got a call about a car being driven erratically around 11:45 p.m. Sunday in Brentwood, New Hampshire. Troopers stopped the car and charged 36-year-old Kenny Nguyen with driving while intoxicated.

Shortly after Nguyen was released to his spouse around 3 a.m. Sunday, police say he was spotted driving into a gas station parking lot. He was arrested again, accused of driving while intoxicated and breaching bail conditions.

Nguyen was being held at the Rockingham County jail. There was no information available Monday about whether he is represented by an attorney.

