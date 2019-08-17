Man charged with attempted murder of Illinois state trooper

byAssociated Press17 August 2019 10:17-04:00

WHEELING, Ill. (AP) — A 43-year-old suburban Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder for shooting and wounding an Illinois State Trooper who serving a warrant at the man’s home.

Authorities say Volodymyr Dragan of Wheeling shot the 32-year-old trooper about 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The trooper was among a group of officers serving a warrant for aggravated assault on a police officer and other allegations stemming from a state police traffic stop on Interstate 294 early Thursday. The trooper’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Dragan was arrested is scheduled for a bond hearing Saturday. He also is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm to a police officer, aggravated unlawful restraint and aggravated assault of a police officer.

It was unclear Saturday whether Dragan has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

