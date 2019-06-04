Man charged with animal cruelty after turtle killed in video

byAssociated Press4 June 2019 15:26-04:00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man is charged with felony animal cruelty after police were alerted to a video showing him killing a turtle by kicking and jumping on it.

Greenville police said they were notified via their Facebook page about an online video that allegedly showed a man killing a turtle, adding that they received notice of the video from as far away as South Africa.

Police say that although the video was deleted, someone recorded it and sent it to investigators.

Authorities say 20-year-old Devin Antonie Simpson was arrested within hours of the video being posted.

Simpson’s status couldn’t be determined Tuesday and a police spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

