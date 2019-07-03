FBI: Man threatened Muslim candidate, synagogue in posts
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man charged with anonymously threatening to lynch a Muslim-American political candidate in Virginia also is accused of posting an anti-Semitic threat on a Florida synagogue’s Facebook page.
An FBI agent outlined those allegations against 52-year-old Joseph Vandevere in an affidavit unsealed before his initial court appearance Wednesday in North Carolina.
The affidavit says investigators linked Vandevere to a threatening comment posted in February 2018 on the website of a synagogue in Plantation, Florida.
Vandevere is charged with interstate communication of a threat to injure a person for a tweet directed at Virginia state Senate candidate Qasim Rashid. The tweet included a picture of a lynching and read, “VIEW YOUR DESTINY.”
Rashid posted a screenshot of the threatening tweet in March 2018 and reported it to the FBI.
