Man charged in officer’s death pleads in unrelated case

byAssociated Press16 August 2019 18:49-04:00

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A man charged in the shooting death of a Louisiana police officer has pleaded guilty to unrelated federal firearms and drug charges.

U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph says in a statement that 38-year-old Glenn Frierson, of Shreveport, entered the plea in federal court Friday to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

A state charge of second-degree murder is pending against Frierson, who along with Treveon Anderson and Lawrence Pierre II are charged in the January shooting death of Shreveport Police Officer Chateri Payne.

U.S. District Magistrate Mark L. Hornsby, who received Frierson’s plea Friday, set sentencing for Dec. 11. Frierson faces 10 years in prison on the weapons charge and 20 years on the drug charge in addition to a $1 million fine.

