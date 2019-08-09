Man charged in missing mom’s disappearance returns to court

byAssociated Press9 August 2019 09:46-04:00

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A judge is scheduled to hear several motions in the case of a Connecticut man charged in connection with the disappearance of his estranged wife.

Fotis Dulos is set to return to state court in Stamford on Friday.

Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five from New Canaan, vanished May 24 and remains missing.

Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, have pleaded not guilty to evidence tampering and hindering prosecution charges. Police allege they discarded items containing Jennifer Dulos’ blood in Hartford.

Several motions are before a judge, including Fotis Dulos’ request to unseal Jennifer Dulos’ medical records. His lawyer has suggested Jennifer Dulos may have staged her disappearance to raise suspicions about Fotis Dulos during contentious divorce and child custody proceedings.

The children have been staying with Jennifer Dulos’ mother.

