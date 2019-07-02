Man charged in boy’s drive-by shooting death in Minnesota

by –

(AP) — Prosecutors have charged a man in a 2016 drive-by shooting in Minneapolis that killed a 2-year-old boy.

Thirty-four-year-old Chris Welch was charged Monday in Hennepin County court with second-degree murder in the death of Le’Vonte King Jason Jones.

Investigators have long believed Welch fired the bullet that stuck the boy on July 8, 2016, in north Minneapolis as he rode in a van with his 15-month-old sister and their mother’s boyfriend.

Welch is serving a federal prison term on unrelated gun charges. He’s scheduled for release in 2033.

It wasn’t immediately clear if he has an attorney to comment on his behalf.

LeShae Jones told the Star Tribune that while the charges won’t bring her son back, she’s “relieved” the man accused of killing him will answer for his actions.