Man charged in Atlanta college party shooting that injured 4

byAssociated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police say a man has been arrested in connection with the

News outlets report 21-year-old Isaiah Williams turned himself in to police Wednesday afternoon and was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm and attempted murder.

Police spokesman Carlos Campos says an argument led to the shooting last month during a party celebrating the end of student orientation and the new semester.

The victims, students at Clark Atlanta and Spelman College, included 18-year-old Erin Ennis, 18-year old Maia Williams-McLaren, 18-year-old Elyse Spencer and 19-year-old Kia Thomas. Campos says they weren’t the intended targets.

Campos says Williams isn’t enrolled in the nearby colleges. Police are still searching for a second suspect.

It’s unclear whether Williams has an attorney.

