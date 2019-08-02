Man charged in 4 family slayings is returned to Ohio

Nation

Man charged in 4 family slayings is returned to Ohio

byAssociated Press2 August 2019 08:37-04:00

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — A man arrested on aggravated murder charges in the slayings of his wife, her parents and her aunt in an apartment home has been returned to Ohio from Connecticut.

Butler County Jail records show 37-year-old Gurpreet Singh was booked into the jail early Friday morning.

Singh had been arrested July 2 in Branford, Connecticut. The Butler County prosecutor said afterward he planned to take the case to a grand jury.

He had called 911 on April 28 to say he found the four “on the ground and bleeding” in a West Chester apartment where he also lived, some 20 miles north of Cincinnati.

Each of the four killed had at least two gunshot wounds in the head.

A message was left Friday for Singh’s attorney, Charles H. Rittgers.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.