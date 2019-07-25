Man caught in Tennessee manhunt pleads guilty to murder

25 July 2019

DOVER, Tenn. (AP) — A man accused of killing a Tennessee woman, attacking her husband and leading authorities on a weeklong manhunt has pleaded guilty to charges including murder.

News outlets report 54-year-old Kirby Gene Wallace entered the pleas Wednesday in Stewart County and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Wallace broke into a couple’s home in September, just months after being released from jail for attacking a woman. He was caught when they returned from church.

He strangled the woman, beat her husband and burned the home, which the husband narrowly escaped. It was the husband’s birthday.

Wallace still is charged in Montgomery County in the death of a man who was killed and robbed of his truck during the manhunt. Several people are charged with helping Wallace evade authorities.

