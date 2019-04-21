Man arrested on murder charges in woman’s hacking death

byAssociated Press21 April 2019 12:31-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a man is facing murder charges in connection with the death of a woman found nearly decapitated in a Brooklyn apartment.

The New York Police Department announced the arrest of Jerry Brown, 34, of Brooklyn, early Sunday.

He also faces an attempted murder charge in connection with another woman who was also at the apartment and was hospitalized in critical condition.

Emergency responders went to a Brooklyn building early Saturday after the surviving woman asked a passing driver to take her to the hospital and he instead called 911.

Police found the dead woman, identified as Savannah Rivera, 20, inside the apartment. A 4-year-old girl was in another room, but was unharmed.

Brown was at a hospital in police custody. There was no information on any attorney for him.

