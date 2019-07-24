Man arrested in videotaped dousing of NYC patrol officers

byAssociated Press24 July 2019 14:16-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say they arrested a man in the

The New York Police Department says 28-year-old Courtney Thompson was arrested Wednesday on disorderly conduct, harassment and other charges. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had a lawyer to speak for him.

Police say Thompson was one of the people seen on a widely watched video dousing two police officers on a Brooklyn street during the recent heat wave.

A second clip that surfaced this week showed two other officers getting drenched while they were making an arrest in Harlem. It appeared one of the officers was hit in the head with a bucket.

Police are still seeking more suspects in both cases.

This story has been updated to correct the suspect’s first name to Courtney, not Courney.

