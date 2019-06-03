Man accused of killing his child’s mother, fleeing to Cuba

byAssociated Press3 June 2019 15:56-04:00

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — An attorney charged with killing the mother of his young daughter last year and fleeing to Cuba has made a court appearance in New Jersey as his victim’s family announced a scholarship program in her name.

James Ray III didn’t speak during Monday’s pretrial hearing attended by friends and relatives of Angela Bledsoe, who was found shot to death in the couple’s Montclair home in October.

Ray was captured upon arrival in Havana and faces trial in New Jersey. His attorneys contend the shooting was self-defense.

Bledsoe’s family announced Monday that an endowment to fund scholarships in her name at her alma mater, Florida A&M University.

Bledsoe was working as an independent financial consultant and was deeply involved in alumni activities at the university.

