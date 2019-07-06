Man, 84, dead after being attacked by a bull in Mississippi

byAssociated Press6 July 2019 16:02-04:00

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say an 84-year-old man has died after being attacked by a bull in Mississippi.

County coroner Ricky Shivers says Lester Ingram, of Vaughan, died from injuries after being attacked Friday outside a barn on Highway 16 in Yazoo County.

News outlets report that Ingram was attacked after entering a gate beside the barn early Friday morning. Shivers says the bull pushed the elderly man into a hog wire fence and mauled him once he was on the ground, causing numerous traumatic injuries.

Shivers says family members who hadn’t heard from Ingram in several hours went to check on him and found him about 2 p.m. Friday.

The bull was spotted by neighbors about a mile away from the barn near the highway.

