Man, 82, charged in decades-ago killings in Wisconsin park

by – 20 June 2019 08:35-04:00

MARINETTE, Wis. (AP) — An 82-year-old man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a couple at a Wisconsin park 43 years ago.

WLUK-TV reports that Raymand Vannieuwenhoven is accused in the killing of 25-year-old David Schuldes and 24-year-old Ellen Matheys in 1976 at McClintock Park in Silver Cliff, about 200 miles (320 kilometers) north of Milwaukee.

He’s scheduled to enter a plea July 1.

A sexual assault charge was dismissed due to the statute of limitations.

Sheriff’s detective Todd Baldwin testified Wednesday that tests of Vannieuwenhoven’s DNA from a licked envelope matched DNA from the crime scene.

Investigators didn’t have any major leads until last year when they began working with a DNA lab in Virginia that identified the genealogical background of the suspect.

