Man, 70, disqualified from LA Marathon dies by suicide

Nation

Man, 70, disqualified from LA Marathon dies by suicide

byAssociated Press8 July 2019 19:31-04:00

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a 70-year-old man has died by suicide after he was disqualified from the Los Angeles Marathon over cheating allegations.

Frank Meza of South Pasadena was found in the Los Angeles River last Thursday after reports that someone may have jumped from a bridge.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office says Meza died from multiple blunt force traumatic injuries and ruled his death a suicide.

Meza, a retired physician, was a longtime marathon runner.

Days before his death, the Los Angeles Marathon disqualified his finish in the March race. Officials said he left the course and came back from a different position. His time of 2 hours, 53 minutes 10 seconds had been the fastest ever for a man his age.

Meza said he only stopped to relieve himself.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.