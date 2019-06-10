Maine expands list of abortion providers

byAssociated Press10 June 2019 17:58-04:00

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine is making it easier to get an abortion with the governor’s signing of her bill to allow nurse practitioners and other non-doctors to perform abortions.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills signed the bill Monday.

Maine is set to allow nurse practitioners, physician assistants and certified nurse-midwives to perform abortions. Such advanced clinicians could provide abortion medication and in-clinic abortions, which typically involve suction.

Nearly two dozen states including Vermont and New Hampshire allow certain non-doctors to perform medication abortions following court and agency rulings.

Only physicians perform abortion in most states. Planned Parenthood is challenging physician-only laws in Idaho, Virginia, Maine, Wisconsin and Arizona.

Maine is on track to join California to become the second state with a law allowing non-doctors to perform abortions.

