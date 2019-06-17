Maine bans single-use plastic grocery bags by Earth Day 2020

Nation

Maine bans single-use plastic grocery bags by Earth Day 2020

byAssociated Press17 June 2019 17:45-04:00

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine is banning single-use plastic bags in grocery check-out lines by April 22, 2020.

House Democrats said Democratic Gov. Janet Mills signed the bill Monday with the goal of limiting plastic pollution.

The National Conference of State Legislatures says California, New York and all of Hawaii’s counties ban plastic bags.

Retail groups in several other states have supported efforts to eliminate plastic bags.

Maine will allow stores to charge at least 5 cents for recyclable paper or reusable plastic bags. In order to be permitted, plastic bags would have to withstand 75 repeated uses and be made from heavier plastic.

The fee wouldn’t apply to restaurants.

Plastic bag manufacturers say such bans will only lead to thicker, reusable bags in landfills.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.