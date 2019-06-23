Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits California near Pacific Coast

byAssociated Press23 June 2019 01:06-04:00

SCOTIA, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 5.5 earthquake has hit near the Pacific coast of Northern California.

The agency says the earthquake struck at 8:53 p.m. at a spot 17.3 miles (27.9 kilometers) southwest of Scotia, a town of 850 people.

The earthquake had a depth of 5.6 miles (9 kilometers.)

Media reports says the earthquake was felt in the region. There are no immediate reports of damage.

