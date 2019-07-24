Louisiana school systems cyber attacked; emergency declared

Nation

Louisiana school systems cyber attacked; emergency declared

byAssociated Press24 July 2019 19:18-04:00

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has issued an emergency declaration after malware attacks against three school systems in the state have been detected.

Edwards didn’t provide details about the attacks affecting school systems in Sabine and Morehouse parishes and the City of Monroe. He says the declaration makes state resources available to help local governments respond to the cyberattacks and stop future data loss.

Edwards’ office says the declaration will remain in effect through Aug. 21, unless terminated earlier.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.