Louisiana debates ‘Saggy pants’ law after man shoots himself

Nation

Louisiana debates ‘Saggy pants’ law after man shoots himself

byAssociated Press28 May 2019 15:20-04:00

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man’s death during a police confrontation has sparked debate over the city of Shreveport’s law banning “saggy pants.”

The Shreveport City Council was to discuss the possible repeal of the law outlawing pants worn below the waistline with underwear exposed. The move comes after the Feb. 5 death of 31-year-old Anthony Childs.

News outlets report that police confronted Childs over the saggy pants and that at some point Childs pulled out a gun and shot himself in the chest. The coroner’s report also noted three nonlethal bullet wounds from an officer who fired from a distance.

Some have criticized the police, saying Childs shouldn’t have been confronted for wearing saggy pants. Childs’ sister questioned why police fired at Childs after he was on the ground.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.