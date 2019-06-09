Lottery ticket worth $530 million sold in San Diego store

byAssociated Press9 June 2019 00:34-04:00

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A lottery ticket worth $530 million in the Mega Millions draw was sold at a liquor store in San Diego, the City News Service reports.

The winner will have to decide whether to receive the estimated $530 million jackpot in 30 installments or its $345.2 million cash value.

The California State Lottery says a ticket with five winning numbers — but missing the Mega number — was sold at a gasoline station in Seal Beach and is worth $1,143,154, City News Service reports.

