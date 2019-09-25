Longtime shelter dog finds home after man rooms with her

Nation

by – 25 September 2019 09:31-04:00

MERRIAM, Kan. (AP) — A dog that spent more than 400 days at a suburban Kansas City animal shelter has found a home after a man moved into a kennel with the terrier mix and posted videos of the experience on Facebook.

Staff with the Great Plains SPCA shelter in Merriam, Kansas, cheered as the 3-year-old dog, named Queen, left the shelter with her new owner, Tony Puluso. He told KMBC-TV that Queen is a “perfectly sweet dog.” He said he didn’t even know she was at the center of a viral campaign to find her a home.

The man behind the campaign was Scott Poore, of Mission Driven Goods, which creates fundraisers for shelters. He moved in with Queen on Sept. 18, bringing with him a laptop, desk and a small twin mattress.

___

Information from: KMBC-TV, http://www.kmbc.com

