Lizzie Borden anniversary events planned

byAssociated Press3 August 2019 11:25-04:00

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — Several events are planned for this weekend to mark the 127th anniversary of the death of Lizzie Borden’s father and stepmother.

Borden was tried but acquitted, of the 1892 ax murders of Andrew and Abby Borden, but to this day some people believe she got away with it.

The Herald News reports that the Fall River Historical Society and the Lizzie Borden Bed & Breakfast Museum will offer true-history tours, a dramatization, and myth-breaking accounts of Lizzie Borden’s life and the murder mystery.

The Historical Society on Sunday will present “Lizzie Borden: An Enduring Legacy,” with tours all day and a viewing of a collection of Borden case artifacts and personal items.

The bed and breakfast on Saturday and Sunday will present a dramatization of the episode.

