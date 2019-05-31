Lesbian couple sues over South Carolina’s foster care waiver

by By MEG KINNARD , Associated Press31 May 2019 13:17-04:00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina is again at the center of federal litigation spawned by a waiver allowing a state-contracted foster care agency to deny services to same-sex and non-Christian families.

The lawsuit filed in federal court Thursday accuses the state and federal governments of discriminating against a lesbian couple by rejecting them as foster parents.

Eden Rogers and Brandy Welch say they were turned away by Miracle Hill Ministries, a Greenville foster care agency that receives federal funding and has come under fire for denying services to same-sex and non-Christian families.

South Carolina has been granted a waiver exempting the state from an Obama-era regulation preventing publicly licensed and funded foster care agencies from servicing specific religions.

