Lawyers ask Supreme Court to review ‘Serial’ subject’s case

byAssociated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lawyers for a Maryland man convicted of murder in a case chronicled on the podcast “Serial” have filed an amicus brief asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review the case.

News outlets report defense attorneys for Adnan Syed filed the document this week. It says Syed wasn’t given a proper opportunity to investigate an unbiased and credible witness.

Syed’s lawyer during the trial, Cristina Gutierrez, failed to contact a woman who said she saw Syed at a library at the time prosecutors say he strangled his ex-girlfriend in 1999.

The Maryland Supreme Court denied a motion earlier this year for a new trial for Syed. The National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers says the decision has consequences for all defendants with counsel who fail to investigate alibi witnesses.

