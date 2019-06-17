Lawyers ask board to spare condemned Georgia man’s life

Lawyers ask board to spare condemned Georgia man’s life

By KATE BRUMBACK , Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Lawyers for a Georgia man set to be executed this week are asking the state parole board to spare his life, arguing that he didn’t cause the death for which he was condemned.

Marion Wilson Jr. is scheduled to die Thursday. He and Robert Earl Butts Jr. were convicted of murder in the March 1996 slaying of Donovan Corey Parks.

Butts was executed last year.

Wilson’s lawyers say in a clemency petition made public Monday that a prosecutor told jurors during his trial that Wilson fatally shot Parks despite believing Butts was the triggerman.

The State Board of Pardons and Paroles has scheduled a closed-door clemency hearing for the 42-year-old Wilson on Wednesday. The parole board is the only authority in Georgia that can commute a death sentence.

