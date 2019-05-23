Lawyer: More to story than video in bus shove murder case

Nation

Lawyer: More to story than video in bus shove murder case

byAssociated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A defense lawyer says there’s more to know than a bus security video clip shows about a murder case against a woman accused of killing a 74-year-old man by shoving him off a public bus in Las Vegas.

Attorney Michael Becker, representing 25-year-old Cadesha Bishop, said Thursday that unspecified “circumstances and events” that have yet to be made public preceded Serge Fournier’s death.

A judge rescheduled a preliminary hearing of evidence for July 17.

Fournier died April 23, a month after falling face-first from the bus to a sidewalk. Authorities ruled his death a homicide resulting from his injuries.

Witnesses told police Fournier had asked Bishop to be nice to other passengers.

The judge let Bishop remain free on $100,000 bond with strict electronic monitoring.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.