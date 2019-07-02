Lawyer: Judge charged after fight ready for legal process

by – 2 July 2019 07:55-04:00

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A southern Indiana judge who faces felony battery charges stemming from

The Courier-Journal reports that lawyer Larry Wilder issued a statement on behalf of Clark County Judge Andrew Adams in response to the grand jury indictments against Adams and two others who were allegedly involved in the confrontation outside of a White Castle in Indianapolis.

Adams and another Clark County judge who wasn’t indicted were wounded while in Indianapolis for a work-related conference. The statement says Adams continues to work toward “full physical recovery.”

Adams and another man were charged with felony battery and other misdemeanors. The alleged gunman also was charged.

