Lawyer for Las Vegas shooting victims to talk developments

byAssociated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — An attorney who represents victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has scheduled a news conference to discuss “extremely important developments” days after the second anniversary of the Las Vegas massacre.

The office of attorney James Frantz says the news conference will be held Thursday in San Diego but wouldn’t provide other details.

The shooting on Oct. 1, 2017, killed 58 people and wounded hundreds of others at an outdoor country music concert on the Las Vegas Strip.

The gunman fired on the crowd from his suite on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay resort. After he killed himself, police found 23 assault-style weapons in the room.

Resort owner MGM Resorts International is defending itself against hundreds of liability lawsuits.

